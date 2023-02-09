The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.

Application For Review

John David and Jaja Martin

(Iceblink LLC)

Map 015, Lot 002, 119 Fogler Road

Dormer addition to a structure in the Shoreland Zone

Informal Discussion

Walter and Mary Voskian

Map 003, Lot 031,

1132 Waldoboro Road

Proposed access stairway in the Shoreland Zone

Other Planning Board Business

• Discussion and approval of Planning Board’s report for town’s Annual Report

• Feedback on recent Planning Board Training course

• Other Administrative Business

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org

