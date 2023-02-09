The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.
Application For Review
John David and Jaja Martin
(Iceblink LLC)
Map 015, Lot 002, 119 Fogler Road
Dormer addition to a structure in the Shoreland Zone
Informal Discussion
Walter and Mary Voskian
Map 003, Lot 031,
1132 Waldoboro Road
Proposed access stairway in the Shoreland Zone
Other Planning Board Business
• Discussion and approval of Planning Board’s report for town’s Annual Report
• Feedback on recent Planning Board Training course
• Other Administrative Business
Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org