Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bremen

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023,at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom. This meeting replaces the postponed meeting of March 14, 2023. The agenda will remain the same.
Planning Board Business
• Discussion with Town Attorney, Peter Drum
• Other Administrative Business
Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at
www.bremenmaine.org

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^