The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023,at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom. This meeting replaces the postponed meeting of March 14, 2023. The agenda will remain the same.
Planning Board Business
• Discussion with Town Attorney, Peter Drum
• Other Administrative Business
Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at
www.bremenmaine.org
Town of Bremen
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023,at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom. This meeting replaces the postponed meeting of March 14, 2023. The agenda will remain the same.