Town of Bremen

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023,at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom. This meeting replaces the postponed meeting of March 14, 2023. The agenda will remain the same.

Planning Board Business

• Discussion with Town Attorney, Peter Drum

• Other Administrative Business

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at

www.bremenmaine.org

