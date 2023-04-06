Town of Bremen

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.

Informal Discussion

Margaret Sudrabin

Map 006, Lot 008-00A, Pemaquid Pond Island

Proposed Infiltration steps on Island

Other Planning Board Business

• Discussion of Composition of Planning Board Minutes

• Other Administrative Business

Details on joining the meeting can be found on

the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

