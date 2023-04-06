The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.
Informal Discussion
Margaret Sudrabin
Map 006, Lot 008-00A, Pemaquid Pond Island
Proposed Infiltration steps on Island
Other Planning Board Business
• Discussion of Composition of Planning Board Minutes
• Other Administrative Business
Details on joining the meeting can be found on
the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.
Town of Bremen
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on