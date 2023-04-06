Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bremen

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.
Informal Discussion
Margaret Sudrabin
Map 006, Lot 008-00A, Pemaquid Pond Island
Proposed Infiltration steps on Island
Other Planning Board Business
• Discussion of Composition of Planning Board Minutes
• Other Administrative Business
Details on joining the meeting can be found on
the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^