Town of Bremen

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.

Application For Review

Walter & Mary Voskian

Map 003, Lot 031

Proposed stairway and platforms

Other Planning Board Business

1) Other Administrative Business – distribution of agenda

2) Other Administrative Matters

Site visits (if any) will be held on May 7 at 4 p.m.

Details on joining the meeting can be found on

the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

