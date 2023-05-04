Advanced Search
Town of Bremen

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.
Application For Review
Walter & Mary Voskian
Map 003, Lot 031
Proposed stairway and platforms
Other Planning Board Business
1) Other Administrative Business – distribution of agenda
2) Other Administrative Matters
Site visits (if any) will be held on May 7 at 4 p.m.
Details on joining the meeting can be found on
the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

