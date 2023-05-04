The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.
in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.
Application For Review
Walter & Mary Voskian
Map 003, Lot 031
Proposed stairway and platforms
Other Planning Board Business
1) Other Administrative Business – distribution of agenda
2) Other Administrative Matters
Site visits (if any) will be held on May 7 at 4 p.m.
Details on joining the meeting can be found on
the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.
Town of Bremen
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.