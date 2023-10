The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom.

Application For Review

Verge S. Prior, Jr.

Map 014, Lot 018

Addition of a dormer

to an existing structure

Other Planning

Board Business

Site visits will be held on October 8 at 4 p.m.

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org

