The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via zoom.

Informal Application for Review

National Audubon Society

Restoration of Boathouse

Map 004, Lot 013

Other Planning Board Business

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at

www.bremenmaine.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print