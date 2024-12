The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office

and accessible via Zoom Applications For Review:

Mark S. Tomlin

Map 008,

Lot 002-00F, Heath Road

New Home Construction

Matthew T. Ravenhall

Map 010,

Lot 012, Turner Road

New Seasonal Cabin

Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

