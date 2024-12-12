Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 5pm

Bremen Town Center, 208 Waldoboro Road

Warrant for Special Town Meeting

December 19, 2024

Bremen Town Center, 208 Waldoboro Road

To: Melanie L. Pendleton, Municipal Clerk of the Town of Bremen, in the County of Lincoln.

GREETINGS:

In the name of the State of Maine, you are hereby required to notify and warn the Inhabitants of the said Town of Bremen, qualified to vote in Town affairs, to assemble at the Town Center in said Town on December 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. to act on the following articles, to wit:

Article 1. To elect a moderator to preside at the said meeting.

Article 2. To see if the Town will vote to expend $20,000 from the remaining ARPA funds for the necessary repairs to the Town Landing ramp and dock?

Article 3. To see if the Town will vote to expend $1,738.53 for the replacement of an entry door and additional repairs at the Bremen Fire Station, to be paid using ARPA funds?

Article 4. Adjournment

