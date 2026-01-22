Town of Bremen is looking to engage a fully insured contractor to repair the dock at Town Landing.

The scope of work is as follows but not limited to:

Rebuild original structure:

All lumber to be Pilings to be 2.5 CCA. Timbers to be minimum UC4B Pressure treated. All fastenings hot dipped galvanized.

Replace all old pilings: 8/20’ 10/16’

Replace all walkway beams: 8/ 8x8x8’

Add X-bracing to outer dock: 8/ 2x8x16’

Replace walkway beams as needed; approximately 4/ 4x12x24’

Replace walkway stringers as needed: approximately 8/ 4x4x8’

Tie downs to ledges with chain as needed

Note: Please inspect and include in written estimate any additional repairs deemed necessary

Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 pm on February 19th, these bids will be opened at 5:30 pm on the 19th at the Selectmen’s meeting.

For more information regarding this project, contact the Town Office at 207-529-5945 or email bremen@tidewater.net

