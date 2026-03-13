HEARING AND SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2026 @ 5:00 P.M.

BREMEN TOWN CENTER, 208 WALDOBORO ROAD

WARRANT FOR SPECIAL TOWN MEETING

MARCH 19, 2026

BREMEN TOWN CENTER, 208 WALDOBORO ROAD

To: Cheryl Ferrara, resident of the Town of Bremen, in the County of Lincoln.

GREETINGS:

In the name of the State of Maine, you are hereby required to notify and warn the Inhabitants of the said Town of Bremen, qualified to vote in Town affairs, to assemble at the Town Center in said Town on March 19, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. to act on the following articles, to wit:

Article 1. To elect a moderator to preside at the said meeting.

Article 2. Shall the Town authorize the Select Board to amend the Agreement for a Joint Ambulance Service By the Towns of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol originally approved by Town Meeting on January 24, 1972 and authorize the Select Board to execute any and all documents necessary to effectuate said amendment.

Article 3: To see if the Town will vote to authorize the Selectmen to expend up to $130,000 from the undesignated funds, for repair/replacement of the Town Landing Dock and erosion of the shoreline under the dock.

Article 4: Adjournment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

