TOWN OF BREMEN

All town buildings, including the Town Office and Fire Station, will be closed to the public for at least the next two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16th.

Town employees will be available via phone and email during normal business hours for questions and concerns.

Bremen Residents who need to register vehicles, General Assistance or other business can all the Town Office @ 529-5945 or email to schedule an appointment.

