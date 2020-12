The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via a Webex virtual meeting.

Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Application for review:

1) Peter Kiley Map 008 Lot 009 Addition of a platform and stairs to a previously approved application

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion of Permits Approved with Conditions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print