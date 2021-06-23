The Department of Marine Resources has granted the following shellfish licenses to the Town of Bremen for 2021. Licenses go on sale at the Bremen Town Center on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:00 am. Fees must be paid in full when a license is issued. A list of persons eligible for renewal licenses is available at the Town Center. Renewal licenses are reserved for sale to individuals who have earned priority status under the Bremen Shellfish Conservation Ordinance as enacted February 23, 2017.

Renewal licenses must be purchases within twelve (12) Town Office business days of first issuance. This date will be close of business on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

If renewal licenses remain unsold after the 90-day issuance, they shall be made available to residents or non-residents alike by lottery, at the approved fee per available license class.

Class Subclass Number Cost

Commercial Resident 35 $260.00

Commercial Non-Resident 4 $360.00

Commercial Student/Junior Resident 6 $15.00

Commercial Student/Junior Non-Resident 1 $30.00

The following licenses are available on a first- come first- serve basis.

Recreational Resident 50 $50.00

Recreational Non-Resident 5 $100.00

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

