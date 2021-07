Nomination papers are now available for the following official:

1 – Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer of the Poor

(term ends June 2022)

Town Clerk/Registrar Office Hours

Tuesday 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Wednesday 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Thursday 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Filing deadline is Thursday, September 2, 2021.

