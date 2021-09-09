The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremanmaine.org.
Applications for Review
Walter & Mary Voskian
Map 003 Lots 031,
1132 Waldoboro
Road Expansion of a Dock
A. Knight Coolidge
Map 4, Lot 070-00A-001,
Shore Road
New Dock
Gary & Diane Checchio
Map 004, Lot 092-001,
23 Sunrise Drive
Shoreland Stabilization
Other Planning Board Business
1. Introduction of Consultant
2. Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island
3. Other administrative issues