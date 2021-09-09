The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremanmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Walter & Mary Voskian

Map 003 Lots 031,

1132 Waldoboro

Road Expansion of a Dock

A. Knight Coolidge

Map 4, Lot 070-00A-001,

Shore Road

New Dock

Gary & Diane Checchio

Map 004, Lot 092-001,

23 Sunrise Drive

Shoreland Stabilization

Other Planning Board Business

1. Introduction of Consultant

2. Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island

3. Other administrative issues

