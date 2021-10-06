The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Brian & Amy Appell

Map 003, Lot 037,

469 Fogler Road

Addition of a garage and above garage apartment

Muscongus Bay Aquaculture

Map 010, Lot 046

Expansion of a commercial hatchery

Other Planning Board Business

1) Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island

2) Other administrative issues

