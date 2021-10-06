Advanced Search
TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review
Brian & Amy Appell
Map 003, Lot 037,
469 Fogler Road
Addition of a garage and above garage apartment

Muscongus Bay Aquaculture
Map 010, Lot 046
Expansion of a commercial hatchery

Other Planning Board Business
1) Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island
2) Other administrative issues

