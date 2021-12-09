Advanced Search
TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremanmaine.org.
Applications for Review
Avery & Nada Stirratt
Map 008, Lots 012, 39 Heron Cove Lane
New construction of a dwelling within an existing footprint
Other Planning Board Business
1) Discussion on updating Building Permit Application and Checklist
2) Other administrative issues

