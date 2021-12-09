The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremanmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Avery & Nada Stirratt

Map 008, Lots 012, 39 Heron Cove Lane

New construction of a dwelling within an existing footprint

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion on updating Building Permit Application and Checklist

2) Other administrative issues

