The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Ernest & Jane Carroll

Map 016, Lot 013-00A,

687 Biscay Road

Addition of a three-season

room and deck

Avery & Nada Stirratt

Map 008, Lots 012,

39 Heron Cove Lane

New construction of a dwelling within an existing foundation site (continuation of discussion from Dec. 14, 2021 Planning Board meeting)

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion on updating Building Permit Application and Checklist

2) Discussion on Special Town Meeting for changes related to Hog Island

3) Discussion of Planning Board Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023

4) Other administrative issues

