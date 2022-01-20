THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022 @ 6:00 P.M.

BREMEN TOWN CENTER, 208 WALDOBORO ROAD

WARRANT FOR SPECIAL TOWN MEETING JANUARY 20, 2022

To: Melanie L. Pendleton, Municipal Clerk of the Town of Bremen, in the County of Lincoln.

GREETINGS:

In the name of the State of Maine, you are hereby required to notify and warn the Inhabitants of the said Town of Bremen, qualified to vote in Town affairs, to assemble at the Town Center in said Town on January 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to act on the following articles, to wit:

Article 1. To elect a moderator to preside at the said meeting.

Article 2. Shall an Amendment to the Bremen Shoreland Zoning Map to change the District designation of the northeast peninsula of Hog Island (Map 001, Lot 013) from Resource Protection to Commercial Fisheries/Maritime Activities (“CFMA”), be enacted?

Article 3. To see if the Town will vote to amend the Bremen Shoreland Zoning Ordinance as follows:

Footnote 3 on Table 1, Section 14 to read as follows:

Functionally water-dependent uses and uses accessory to such water-dependent uses only. See Section 15F for Commercial/Industrial uses allowed in the CFMA.

Article 4. Adjournment

