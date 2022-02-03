The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Elliot and Lenore Lobel (Minky LLC) Map 004, Lot 053,

71 Greenland Cove Road

Removal of Existing Single-Family Home and New Construction of a Single-Family Dwelling

Informal Discussion

Mark and Victoria Christopher

Map 007, Lot 021-00A, Heath Road

Construction of a New Single-Family Dwelling

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion on revising the Building Permit Application and Checklist

2) Discussion on revising the Planning Board Website

3) Other administrative issues

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

