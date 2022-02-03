Advanced Search
TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.
Applications for Review
Elliot and Lenore Lobel (Minky LLC) Map 004, Lot 053,
71 Greenland Cove Road
Removal of Existing Single-Family Home and New Construction of a Single-Family Dwelling
Informal Discussion
Mark and Victoria Christopher
Map 007, Lot 021-00A, Heath Road
Construction of a New Single-Family Dwelling
Other Planning Board Business
1) Discussion on revising the Building Permit Application and Checklist
2) Discussion on revising the Planning Board Website
3) Other administrative issues

