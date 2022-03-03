The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.
Applications for Review
Avery & Nada Stirratt
Map 008, Lots 012, 39 Heron Cove Lane
New construction of a dwelling within an existing foundation site
(Continuation of discussions from Dec. 14, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022)
National Audubon Society
Map 001, Lot 013, Hog Island
Raising a Structure (the Queen Mary) on Hog Island
Don and Susan Morley
Map 004, Lot 065-00A, 70 Periwinkle Lane: Expansion of an Existing Structure
Other Planning Board Business
1) Discussion on revising the Building Permit Application and Checklist
2) Discussion on revising the Planning Board Website
3) Discussion on Planning Board Minutes Taking Process
4) Other administrative issues
