The Bremen Planning Board will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Avery & Nada Stirratt

Map 008, Lots 012, 39 Heron Cove Lane

New construction of a dwelling within an existing foundation site

(Continuation of discussions from Dec. 14, 2021, and Jan. 11, 2022)

National Audubon Society

Map 001, Lot 013, Hog Island

Raising a Structure (the Queen Mary) on Hog Island

Don and Susan Morley

Map 004, Lot 065-00A, 70 Periwinkle Lane: Expansion of an Existing Structure

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion on revising the Building Permit Application and Checklist

2) Discussion on revising the Planning Board Website

3) Discussion on Planning Board Minutes Taking Process

4) Other administrative issues

