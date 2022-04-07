Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

at

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at
www.bremenmaine.org.
Informal Discussion
Cornelia Janke and Gregorio
Carvajal Blazquez
Map 004, Lot 031, Spruce Point Road Construction of a Timber Landing with Seasonal Ramp and Float
Other Planning Board Business
1) Discussion on revisions to the Building Permit Application Form
2) Other administrative issues

Applications for the May 10, 2022, Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by
12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^