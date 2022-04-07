The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at
www.bremenmaine.org.
Informal Discussion
Cornelia Janke and Gregorio
Carvajal Blazquez
Map 004, Lot 031, Spruce Point Road Construction of a Timber Landing with Seasonal Ramp and Float
Other Planning Board Business
1) Discussion on revisions to the Building Permit Application Form
2) Other administrative issues
Applications for the May 10, 2022, Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by
12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27