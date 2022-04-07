The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at

www.bremenmaine.org.

Informal Discussion

Cornelia Janke and Gregorio

Carvajal Blazquez

Map 004, Lot 031, Spruce Point Road Construction of a Timber Landing with Seasonal Ramp and Float

Other Planning Board Business

1) Discussion on revisions to the Building Permit Application Form

2) Other administrative issues

Applications for the May 10, 2022, Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by

12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27

