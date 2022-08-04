The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s

website at www.bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review

Marcella Livingston

Map 003, Lot 029, Waldoboro Road

Expansion of non-conforming structure

A. Knight Coolidge

Map 004, Lot 070-A1, Shore Road

Installation of Seasonal Dock

Informal Discussion

David Chippendale and

Rich Halverson

Map 009, Lots 002-006

Discussion on a Proposed Subdivision

Other Planning Board Business

1) Review of Building Permit Application Form

2) Other administrative issues

Applications for building permits to be considered at the September Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by

12:00 pm. on August 31, 2022.

