The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s
website at www.bremenmaine.org.
Applications for Review
Marcella Livingston
Map 003, Lot 029, Waldoboro Road
Expansion of non-conforming structure
A. Knight Coolidge
Map 004, Lot 070-A1, Shore Road
Installation of Seasonal Dock
Informal Discussion
David Chippendale and
Rich Halverson
Map 009, Lots 002-006
Discussion on a Proposed Subdivision
Other Planning Board Business
1) Review of Building Permit Application Form
2) Other administrative issues
Applications for building permits to be considered at the September Planning Board meeting must be filed with the Town Office by
12:00 pm. on August 31, 2022.