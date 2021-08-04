Advanced Search
TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

at

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Bremen Town Center
Applications for Review:
1) Henry Goldberg & Kim Hetherington
Map 014 Lots 010,012, and 013, 11 Miller Point Road
Construction of an Accessory Structure
Informal Discussion:
1) Ernest & Jane Carroll
Map 016, Lot 013- 00A, 687 Biscay Road
Addition of a Screened Porch
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Discussion of consultant services
2) Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island
3) Other administrative issues

