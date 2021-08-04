TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Bremen Town Center

Applications for Review:

1) Henry Goldberg & Kim Hetherington

Map 014 Lots 010,012, and 013, 11 Miller Point Road

Construction of an Accessory Structure

Informal Discussion:

1) Ernest & Jane Carroll

Map 016, Lot 013- 00A, 687 Biscay Road

Addition of a Screened Porch

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Discussion of consultant services

2) Update on Audubon Society question regarding raising a building on Hog Island

3) Other administrative issues

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

