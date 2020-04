The Town of Bristol is seeking bids from contractors for the grading of the Town’s unpaved roads as follows:

Old County Road (part) – 0.52 miles

Sodom Road – 0.69 miles

Split Rock Road (unpaved portion) – 0.78 miles

Sproul Hill Road (unpaved portion) – 0.56 miles

Work to be completed by the 19th of June, 2020

Bids should be received in the Bristol Town Office by 4 pm on Wednesday, May 6th.

Bids will be considered by Selectmen on that day at 7:00 pm.

