The Selectmen intend to appoint volunteers to serve on the following Town Committees:
Budget Committee (four members each for a three-year term)
Plus annual terms for the following:
Fish Committee
Shellfish Conservation Committee
Veterans’ Memorial Committee
Bristol residents who wish to be considered should complete the Application Form available on the Town website:
https://www.bristolmaine.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4191/f/uploads/committee_application.pdf
TOWN OF BRISTOL
