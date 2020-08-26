Advanced Search
TOWN OF BRISTOL

The Selectmen intend to appoint volunteers to serve on the following Town Committees:
Budget Committee (four members each for a three-year term)
Plus annual terms for the following:
Fish Committee
Shellfish Conservation Committee
Veterans’ Memorial Committee
Bristol residents who wish to be considered should complete the Application Form available on the Town website:
https://www.bristolmaine.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4191/f/uploads/committee_application.pdf

