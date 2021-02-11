Advanced Search
TOWN OF BRISTOL NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID OLD COUNTY ROAD CULVERT REPLACEMENT

The Town of Bristol, Maine will receive sealed bids for removal of existing culverts located on Old County Road at GPS coordinates 43.927009, -69.495674, and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Bristol Town Hall, 1268 Bristol Road. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Selectmen’s meeting at 7 pm that day at the Town Hall.

Under the terms of the US Army Corps of Engineers permit, in-water work must be completed within a very limited time window of July 15 through September 30, 2021.

A site survey, geotechnical report, culvert design specifications and instructions to bidders may be requested from: TownAdmin@BristolMaine.org

