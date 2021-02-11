The Town of Bristol, Maine will receive sealed bids for removal of existing culverts located on Old County Road at GPS coordinates 43.927009, -69.495674, and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Bristol Town Hall, 1268 Bristol Road. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Selectmen’s meeting at 7 pm that day at the Town Hall.

Under the terms of the US Army Corps of Engineers permit, in-water work must be completed within a very limited time window of July 15 through September 30, 2021.

A site survey, geotechnical report, culvert design specifications and instructions to bidders may be requested from: TownAdmin@BristolMaine.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

