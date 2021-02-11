Notice of Public Hearings on 2021 Town Meeting by Referendum Election on March 15

Prior to this year’s all-secret ballot Town Meeting, Selectmen propose to hold two Public Hearings into the budget articles of the Town Warrant.

These will be held at 7 pm at the Bristol Consolidated School gym on the following dates:

• Monday, February 22: Town and Fire Department Budgets

• Wednesday, February 24: Parks and Education Budgets

Residents may attend the hearings in person or by Zoom. There is a maximum in-person capacity of 20 people.

To access the meeting by Zoom, please contact the Town Office at (207) 563-5270 or by email to TownAdmin@bristolmaine.org in advance of the meetings.

The Town Warrant is available online for review at www.bristolmaine.org under announcements.

Please send questions in advance by email to townmeeting@bristolmaine.org to allow Selectmen to have accurate answers available.

