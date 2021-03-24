Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bristol

at

Bristol Selectmen are seeking volunteers to serve on Bristol’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee, to serve from April 2021 through March 2022. Volunteers should be Bristol residents willing to meet in evenings at least once per month, and undertake ‘homework’ in between meetings.

Bristol Selectmen also intend to appoint four members to the Town’s Budget Committee, to serve a three-year term, on March 31.

Applicants for either position should complete the application form available on the Town’s web site. Go to ‘Online Services’ and scroll down to ‘Board and Committee Appointment Application.’

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^