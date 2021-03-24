Town of Bristol

Bristol Selectmen are seeking volunteers to serve on Bristol’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee, to serve from April 2021 through March 2022. Volunteers should be Bristol residents willing to meet in evenings at least once per month, and undertake ‘homework’ in between meetings.

Bristol Selectmen also intend to appoint four members to the Town’s Budget Committee, to serve a three-year term, on March 31.

Applicants for either position should complete the application form available on the Town’s web site. Go to ‘Online Services’ and scroll down to ‘Board and Committee Appointment Application.’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

