Town of Bristol Notice of Special Town Meeting

at

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Bristol Town Office

Warrant:
Article 1, To elect a Moderator by Written Ballot.
Article 2, Shall the town appropriate up to $20,000 from the American Recovery Plan Act funding received by the Town, for the purpose of making end-of-year bonus payments to Town staff who have been employed for the duration of 2021, facing exposure to the COVID virus?
The Registrar of Voters will be available at the Town Office beginning at 6.30 pm on December 22 at the Town Office for the purpose of correcting the voter list and to accept new enrollments.
By order of the Selectmen December 8, 2021

 

