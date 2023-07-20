Town of Bristol 2023 Paving RFP

Sproul Hill Road

New Pavement – middle section of road (approximately 0.21 miles)

1. Grade & gravel to suit

2. 2” base pavement

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Moxie Cove Road

Maintenance Paving – from State Route 32 to Southern Point Road (approximately 0.44 miles)

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Morrison Road

Maintenance Paving – from Moxie Cove Road to dirt (approximately 0.29 miles)

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Back Shore Road

Maintenance Paving – from Granite Hall Store to turn-around (approximately 1.43 miles)

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Optional

Bulk Waste Road

Maintenance Paving – from Fire Pond to marked end (approximately 0.26 miles)

1. Grind, grade & gravel to suit

2. 2” base pavement

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Notes:

All measurements are approximate.

All widths are existing width.

12” aprons on all gravel driveways; grind and match paved driveways

Contractor meeting: July 26th at 5:30pm, Bristol Town Office, attendance mandatory

Sealed Bids Due: August 2nd at 4:00pm, Bristol Town Office

Contact: Chad Hanna (207) 315-5116

email: channa@bristolmaine.org

Rachel Bizarro (207) 563-5270

email: rbizarro@bristolmaine.org

