Town of Bristol 2023 Paving RFP

Sproul Hill Road
New Pavement – middle section of road (approximately 0.21 miles)
1. Grade & gravel to suit
2. 2” base pavement
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Moxie Cove Road
Maintenance Paving – from State Route 32 to Southern Point Road (approximately 0.44 miles)
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Morrison Road
Maintenance Paving – from Moxie Cove Road to dirt (approximately 0.29 miles)
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Back Shore Road
Maintenance Paving – from Granite Hall Store to turn-around (approximately 1.43 miles)
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Optional
Bulk Waste Road
Maintenance Paving – from Fire Pond to marked end (approximately 0.26 miles)
1. Grind, grade & gravel to suit
2. 2” base pavement
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Notes:
All measurements are approximate.
All widths are existing width.
12” aprons on all gravel driveways; grind and match paved driveways
Contractor meeting: July 26th at 5:30pm, Bristol Town Office, attendance mandatory
Sealed Bids Due: August 2nd at 4:00pm, Bristol Town Office
Contact: Chad Hanna (207) 315-5116
email: channa@bristolmaine.org
Rachel Bizarro (207) 563-5270
email: rbizarro@bristolmaine.org