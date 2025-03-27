Town of Bristol 2025 Paving Projects

The Bristol Select Board are requesting bids for road paving projects on the following roads:

Moxie Cove Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 0.80 miles:

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Morrison Road: Maintenance Paving (15’ – existing width) from Moxie Cove Road approximately 0.25 miles:

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Back Shore Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 1.20 miles:

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Anchor Inn Road: Maintenance paving (16’ – existing width) from Back Shore Road approximately 0.14 miles:

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Round Pond Landing: Maintenance Paving (16’ – existing width) from Anchor Inn Road approximately 0.15 miles:

1. Tack

2. ¾” Shim

3. Tack

4. 1” Finish Pavement

Round Pond Fire Station: Maintenance Paving – to be discussed at the contractor’s meeting.

Notes:

• All measurements are approximate.

• 12” aprons on all gravel driveways; grind and match paved driveways

• Contractor’s meeting Wednesday, April 9th @ 5:00pm at the Bristol Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road. Attendance mandatory to bid on project.

• Contact the Town Office @ 563-5270 or Chad Hanna @ 315-5116.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

