Town of Bristol 2025 Paving Projects

The Bristol Select Board are requesting bids for road paving projects on the following roads:
Moxie Cove Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 0.80 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Morrison Road: Maintenance Paving (15’ – existing width) from Moxie Cove Road approximately 0.25 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Back Shore Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 1.20 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Anchor Inn Road: Maintenance paving (16’ – existing width) from Back Shore Road approximately 0.14 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Round Pond Landing: Maintenance Paving (16’ – existing width) from Anchor Inn Road approximately 0.15 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement
Round Pond Fire Station: Maintenance Paving – to be discussed at the contractor’s meeting.
Notes:
• All measurements are approximate.
• 12” aprons on all gravel driveways; grind and match paved driveways
• Contractor’s meeting Wednesday, April 9th @ 5:00pm at the Bristol Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road. Attendance mandatory to bid on project.
• Contact the Town Office @ 563-5270 or Chad Hanna @ 315-5116.