The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bristol 2025 Paving Projects

at

The Bristol Select Board are requesting bids for road paving projects on the following roads:
Moxie Cove Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 0.80 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement

Morrison Road: Maintenance Paving (15’ – existing width) from Moxie Cove Road approximately 0.25 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement

Back Shore Road: Maintenance Paving (14’ – existing width) from State Route 32 approximately 1.20 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement

Anchor Inn Road: Maintenance paving (16’ – existing width) from Back Shore Road approximately 0.14 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement

Round Pond Landing: Maintenance Paving (16’ – existing width) from Anchor Inn Road approximately 0.15 miles:
1. Tack
2. ¾” Shim
3. Tack
4. 1” Finish Pavement

Round Pond Fire Station: Maintenance Paving – to be discussed at the contractor’s meeting.
Notes:
• All measurements are approximate.
• 12” aprons on all gravel driveways; grind and match paved driveways
• Contractor’s meeting Wednesday, April 9th @ 5:00pm at the Bristol Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road. Attendance mandatory to bid on project.
• Contact the Town Office @ 563-5270 or Chad Hanna @ 315-5116.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^