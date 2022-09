The Bristol Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at 6:30pm in the

Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road, into the proposed incorporation of the state’s new maximum reimbursement rates into the Town’s General Assistance Ordinance, for the period October 2022 to September 2023.

The new rates may be viewed in the Town Office during business hours.

By order of the Select Board

