TOWN OF BRISTOL

Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 20 and 21, 2023

1 – Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer 3 Year Term

2 – Planning Board Members 3 Year Terms

1 – Planning Board Member 2 Year Term

1 – School Committee Member 3 Year Term

1 – Parks and Recreation Commissioner 3 Year Term

Town Clerk’s Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.

Filing deadline: Friday, January 20, 2023

