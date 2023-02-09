TOWN OF BRISTOL

Public Hearing
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 @ 6:30 pm
Bristol Town Office
Proposed Amendments for the following ordinances:
Land Use Ordinance
Subdivision Ordinance
Both ordinances to be voted on at the Annual Town Meeting.
Public Invited
