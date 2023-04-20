Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Town of Bristol Invitation to Bid

at

John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle

Bids are invited for the purchase of a 2014 John Deere Gator XUV 550 S4 4×4 with approximately 160 hours on it. Call Parks Office at (207) 563-1800 to request pictures or to view the vehicle.
Sealed bids must be received at the Bristol Parks and Recreation Office, 1180 Bristol Road, Bristol ME 04539, by 4 pm on Monday, May 1st. Bids will be opened at 6 pm Tuesday May 2nd by the Parks Commission. Minimum bid is $9,000, and the Parks Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^