John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle

Bids are invited for the purchase of a 2014 John Deere Gator XUV 550 S4 4×4 with approximately 160 hours on it. Call Parks Office at (207) 563-1800 to request pictures or to view the vehicle.

Sealed bids must be received at the Bristol Parks and Recreation Office, 1180 Bristol Road, Bristol ME 04539, by 4 pm on Monday, May 1st. Bids will be opened at 6 pm Tuesday May 2nd by the Parks Commission. Minimum bid is $9,000, and the Parks Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

