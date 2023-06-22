Bids are invited for the purchase of a 2014 John Deere Gator XUV 550 S4 4×4 with approximately 170 hours on it.

Call Parks Office at (207) 563-1800 to request pictures or to view the vehicle.

Sealed bids for the Gator will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to

Bristolparks@tidewater.net.

Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 o’clock pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023 after which they will

not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

Bids will be opened at 6 pm Tuesday July 11th by the Parks Commission. Minimum bid is $9,000, and the Parks Commission

reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

