Town of Bristol Invitation to Bid - John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle

at

Bids are invited for the purchase of a 2014 John Deere Gator XUV 550 S4 4×4 with approximately 170 hours on it.

Call Parks Office at (207) 563-1800 to request pictures or to view the vehicle.

Sealed bids for the Gator will be received by the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department via email submission to
Bristolparks@tidewater.net.

Bids will be accepted at the above email address until 3:00 o’clock pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023 after which they will
not be received or accepted. A summary of all bids received will be provided to bidders upon request.

Bids will be opened at 6 pm Tuesday July 11th by the Parks Commission. Minimum bid is $9,000, and the Parks Commission
reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

