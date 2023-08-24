The Select Board will be conducting a site meeting for the replacement of a culvert at the intersection of Reilly’s Road and Southside Road in New Harbor.

Interested contractors should meet at the site on Wednesday, August 30 at 6pm.

Sealed bids are due at the Town Office by Wednesday, September 6 at 4pm.

Contractors must attend the site meeting to be eligible to bid on the project.

For further information, contact the Town Administrator’s Office at 563-5270 or rbizarro@bristolmaine.org.

The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

