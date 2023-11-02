TOWN OF BRISTOL

Proposed Comprehensive Plan
Public Hearing
Tuesday, December 7th @ 6:30pm
Bristol School Gymnasium
Copies of the Proposed Plan are available at the Town Office, by email (info@bristolmaine.org) or at www.bristolmaine.org
Public Invited
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Proposed Comprehensive Plan
Public Hearing
Tuesday, December 7th @ 6:30pm
Bristol School Gymnasium
Copies of the Proposed Plan are available at the Town Office, by email (info@bristolmaine.org) or at www.bristolmaine.org
Public Invited