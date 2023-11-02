Advanced Search
TOWN OF BRISTOL

at

Proposed Comprehensive Plan
Public Hearing
Tuesday, December 7th @ 6:30pm
Bristol School Gymnasium

Copies of the Proposed Plan are available at the Town Office, by email (info@bristolmaine.org) or at www.bristolmaine.org
Public Invited

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
