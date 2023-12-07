TOWN OF BRISTOL

Nomination papers are available beginning on 12/11/2023 at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 18 and 19, 2024.

1 Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer 3 Year Term

1 Planning Board Member 3 Year Term

2 School Committee Members 3 Year Term

1 Parks and Recreation Commissioner 3 Year Term

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.

Filing deadline: Thursday January 18, 2024

