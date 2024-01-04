TOWN OF BRISTOL

Nomination papers are available at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the

Annual Town Meeting on March 18 and 19, 2024

1 Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer

1 Planning Board Members

1 Planning Board Member

2 School Committee Member

1 Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.

Filing deadline: Friday, January 19, 2024

3 Year Term

3 Year Term

2 Year Term

3 Year Term

3 Year Term

