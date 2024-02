Public Hearing

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:30 pm • Bristol Town Office

Proposed Amendments for the following ordinances:

Land Use Ordinance

Shoreland Zoning Ordinance

Amendments may be viewed at the Clerk’s Office or at www.bristolmaine.org. Both ordinances to be voted on at the Annual Town Meeting.

Public Invited

