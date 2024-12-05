The Lincoln County News
TOWN OF BRISTOL

at

Nomination papers are available beginning on 12/6/2024 at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 17 and 18, 2025.

1 Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer
2 Planning Board Members
2 School Committee Members
1 Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:
Monday through Friday, 8 – 4
For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.
Filing deadline: Thursday, January 16, 2025


