TOWN OF BRISTOL

Nomination papers are available beginning on 12/6/2024 at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 17 and 18, 2025.

1 Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer

2 Planning Board Members

2 School Committee Members

1 Parks and Recreation Commissioner

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.

Filing deadline: Thursday, January 16, 2025

