The Town of Bristol is seeking bids for brush trimming along the following roads:

Benner Road – 3.70 mi

Fogler Road – 1.06 mi

Cozy Cottage – 0.3 mi

All roads should be bid separately. Everything under 4 inches may be removed and grinded. Work must be completed by June 30. Bids are due at the Bristol Town Office by Wednesday, April 2nd at 4pm and will be opened by the Select Board on that same date at 6:30pm at the Bristol Town Office. Contact the Town Office at 563-5270 or Sean Hunter at 380-5285 for more information. The Select Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

