The Town of Bristol’s Harbor Committee is seeking bids for the construction of three (3) floats to be used at Hanna Landing. The size of each float to be 10’ x 24’.

Bids are due on Thursday, June 26, by 4:00pm at the Bristol Town Office. Bids will be considered by the Harbor Committee on that day at 4:00pm at the Town Office.

For more information call or email at 563-5270 or rbizarro@bristolmaine.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print