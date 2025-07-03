The Hatchtown Bridge located on Lower Round Pond Road over Pemaquid River in Bristol will be closed to traffic starting July 7, 2025. The bridge will be closed to all traffic for 120 continuous days while the bridge is removed and replaced. The bridge will reopen to traffic on November 4, 2025. A temporary signed detour will be in place to redirect traffic around the bridge during the bridge closure period.

