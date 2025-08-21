The Town of Bristol is requesting proposals from qualified firms or consultants to conduct a vulnerability assessment focused on the impacts of increased intense storm events including identifying and protecting sites for living shorelines and saltmarsh migration.

This assessment will focus on critical community and waterfront infrastructure, with particular attention to climate hazards including the effects of sea level rise, storm surge, and flooding.

The goal is to identify vulnerabilities, gather relevant data, and develop a framework that will guide future resiliency planning efforts for Bristol’s infrastructure in alignment with “Maine Won’t Wait,” the state’s four-year climate action plan.

The RFP is posted at https://www.bristolmaine.org/home/news/request-proposals

Bristol Town Office • 207-563-5270 • info@bristolmaine.org

