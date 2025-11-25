TOWN OF BRISTOL

Nomination papers are available beginning on December 5, 2025 at the Town Clerk’s Office for the following offices which will be vacated at the time of the Annual Town Meeting on March 16 and 17, 2026.

1 Select Board Member/Assessor/Overseer 3 Year Term

2 Planning Board Members 3 Year Terms

1 School Committee Member 3 Year Term

1 Parks and Recreation Commissioner 3 Year Term

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

For more information, please contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org

Filing deadline: Thursday January 15, 2026

