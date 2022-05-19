Advanced Search
Town of Bristol, Maine Invitation to Bid

The Town of Bristol is seeking bids from contractors for the grading of the Town’s unpaved roads as follows:
Old County Road (part) – 0.52 miles
Sodom Road – 0.69 miles
Split Rock Road (unpaved portion) – 0.78 miles
Sproul Hill Road (unpaved portion) – 0.56 miles
Work to be completed by July 1, 2022
Bids should be received in the Bristol Town Office by 4 pm on Wednesday, June 1. Bids will be considered by Selectmen on that day at 6.30 pm.

