The Town of Bristol is seeking bids from contractors for the grading of the Town’s unpaved roads as follows:

Old County Road (part) – 0.52 miles

Sodom Road – 0.69 miles

Split Rock Road (unpaved portion) – 0.78 miles

Sproul Hill Road (unpaved portion) – 0.56 miles

Work to be completed by July 1, 2022

Bids should be received in the Bristol Town Office by 4 pm on Wednesday, June 1. Bids will be considered by Selectmen on that day at 6.30 pm.

