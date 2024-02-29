Town of Bristol Meet the Candidates Night

Date: Thursday, March 7th • Time: 6pm
Location: Bristol Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road
Candidates for Select Board (one open seat): Paul Yates
Candidates for School Board (two open seats):
Rebecca Cooper • Emile Lugosch • Michael Rosa
Candidates for Planning Board (one open seats):
James Doherty • Jeff Eilenberg • Frank Poland
Candidates for Parks & Recreation Commission (one open seat):
Christopher Hall • Patricia Porter • Heidi Wotton
The evening will be opened and moderated by Mike Melville.
We look forward to seeing everyone there!!
