Town of Bristol Meet the Candidates Night

Date: Thursday, March 7th • Time: 6pm

Location: Bristol Town Office, 1268 Bristol Road

Candidates for Select Board (one open seat): Paul Yates

Candidates for School Board (two open seats):

Rebecca Cooper • Emile Lugosch • Michael Rosa

Candidates for Planning Board (one open seats):

James Doherty • Jeff Eilenberg • Frank Poland

Candidates for Parks & Recreation Commission (one open seat):

Christopher Hall • Patricia Porter • Heidi Wotton

The evening will be opened and moderated by Mike Melville.

We look forward to seeing everyone there!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

